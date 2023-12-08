How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Houston Cougars (5-1) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score an average of 86.0 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 73.4 the Lions give up.
- Houston has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.4 points.
- Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.0 points.
- The Lions record 71.8 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 63.8 the Cougars allow.
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Houston has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- This season the Lions are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Cougars give up.
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Mia Deck: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Mary Delgado: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Jordyn Newsome: 12.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
- Ahmya Boyce: 10.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 111-50
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Idaho
|W 72-71
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-67
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/18/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/31/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.