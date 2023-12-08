Player prop bet odds for Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Chicago Bulls visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 20.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Friday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -141)

The 16.8 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (17.5).

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has averaged 1.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -156) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Friday's over/under for Zach Collins is 12.5. That is 1.3 less than his season average.

He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

Collins' assists average -- 3.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (3.5).

He has hit 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 11.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 15.8 points Vucevic has scored per game this season is 2.7 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (18.5).

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Vucevic has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -141)

The 26.5-point prop bet for DeMar DeRozan on Friday is 4.6 higher than his season scoring average (21.9).

His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Friday's prop bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.