The Chicago Bulls (8-14) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 226.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 15 of 20 games this season.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 233.5, 7.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio has an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have won in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, San Antonio has won two of its 18 games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 40.9% 107.8 218.5 112.5 235.4 219.8 Spurs 15 75% 110.7 218.5 122.9 235.4 231.0

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Spurs have gone over the total four times.

San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.400) at home (4-6-0 record) and on the road (4-6-0) this season.

The Spurs average only 1.8 fewer points per game (110.7) than the Bulls allow (112.5).

San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Spurs and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 8-12 7-11 13-7 Bulls 8-14 3-6 12-10

Spurs vs. Bulls Point Insights

Spurs Bulls 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 107.8 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-4 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-3

