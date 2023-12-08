The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) will host the Chicago Bulls (8-14) after dropping eight home games in a row. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 107.8 points per game (28th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (13th in the league).

The Spurs put up 110.7 points per game (25th in league) while giving up 122.9 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a -244 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 218.5 points per game between them, eight fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 235.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has covered eight times in 22 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio has put together an 8-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +30000 - Bulls +15000 +8000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.