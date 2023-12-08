Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Montgomery County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodlands Christian Academy at Frassati Catholic
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.