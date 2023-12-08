Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Johnson produced 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 102-94 loss versus the Timberwolves.

Let's look at Johnson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.8 18.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 7.8 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.0 PRA -- 27.6 30.4 PR -- 23.5 26.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 13.8% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.3 per contest.

Johnson is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.9.

The Bulls give up 112.5 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bulls have allowed 45.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 27.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 14.5 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 29 21 2 2 0 0 1 10/28/2022 35 33 3 4 6 0 2

