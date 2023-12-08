If you live in Johnson County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Keene ISD at Live Oak Classical School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Cleburne High School