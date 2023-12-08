Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Franklin County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saltillo High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 1:20 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.