The San Antonio Spurs, with Devin Vassell, face the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Vassell, in his most recent game (December 6 loss against the Timberwolves), posted 22 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Vassell's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.5 18.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.1 Assists 3.5 2.7 2.9 PRA -- 24.4 24.1 PR -- 21.7 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.1



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.5 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.8 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's Spurs average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have allowed 112.5 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.7 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 27.3 assists per game.

The Bulls concede 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.