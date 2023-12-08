Collin County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Hood County
  • Shackelford County
  • Robertson County
  • Jackson County
  • Shelby County
  • Henderson County
  • Moore County
  • Sherman County

    • Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Decatur High School at Anna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.