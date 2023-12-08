Cedi Osman plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Osman tallied six points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 102-94 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this article, we break down Osman's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cedi Osman Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.1 8.2 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.8 Assists 3.5 1.7 1.9 PRA -- 12.1 12.9 PR -- 10.4 11 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Cedi Osman Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

He's put up 3.8 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Osman's Spurs average 105.9 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Bulls are 26th in the NBA, conceding 45.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 27.3 per contest, 22nd in the league.

The Bulls are the 29th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cedi Osman vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 14 4 2 2 0 0 1 1/2/2023 36 19 3 4 4 0 0 12/31/2022 25 12 4 2 3 0 0 10/22/2022 26 15 2 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.