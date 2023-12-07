Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Stratford High School - Stratford vs. Tolar High School Game - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 7 at 5:00 PM CT, Stratford High School - Stratford plays away from home against Tolar High School.
Stratford vs. Tolar Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
