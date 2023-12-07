New England (2-10) rides a five-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 30 in the outing.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Steelers go up against the Patriots. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we outline below.

Steelers vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Patriots have won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' 12 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied five times.

Steelers vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 12 games this year, the Steelers have had the lead after the first half two times and have been behind after the first half 10 times.

At the end of the first half, the Patriots have been leading five times and have trailed seven times.

2nd Half

The Steelers have won the second half in five games this season (4-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Through 12 games this year, the Patriots have won the second half three times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up two times.

