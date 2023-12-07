The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) will aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The Stars are 4-4-2 in the past 10 games, totaling 35 total goals (eight power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 29.6%). They have given up 33 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Stars vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Stars 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 3-3-6 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 14-7-3.

Dallas has 14 points (6-2-2) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the three times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-1-1 record, good for three points.

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored two goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 16 games (12-3-1, 25 points).

In the six games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 4-2-0 to record eight points.

In the 13 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 7-5-1 (15 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-2-2 to record 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 7th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.27 31st 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.95 13th 22nd 29.8 Shots 27.8 29th 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.8 20th 9th 23.61% Power Play % 7.81% 32nd 3rd 87.65% Penalty Kill % 78.87% 17th

Stars vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

