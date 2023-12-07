Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Shelby County, Texas this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Timpson High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.