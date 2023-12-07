The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Portland Pilots (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Pilots score an average of 71.3 points per game, only four more points than the 67.3 the Ladyjacks allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

SFA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Ladyjacks average 80.4 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow.

When SFA totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-1.

When Portland allows fewer than 80.4 points, it is 5-4.

The Ladyjacks shoot 41.6% from the field, only 1% higher than the Pilots concede defensively.

The Pilots' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.1 higher than the Ladyjacks have given up.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%

18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG% Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

