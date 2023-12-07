Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Karnes County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you reside in Karnes County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Karnes County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Karnes City High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Natalia High School at Karnes City High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Tilden, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 27
- How to Stream: Watch Here
