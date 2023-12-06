The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) will play the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Owen Dease: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 4.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 92nd 80.4 Points Scored 80.4 92nd 122nd 66.8 Points Allowed 82.0 341st 33rd 39.6 Rebounds 34.0 164th 15th 13.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 146th 180th 7.4 3pt Made 6.2 272nd 20th 18.8 Assists 18.8 20th 299th 14.0 Turnovers 15.6 346th

