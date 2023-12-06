The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) will face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Information

Texas Players to Watch

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Ighodaro: 15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kolek: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jones: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ross: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joplin: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas vs. Marquette Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank
108th 79.5 Points Scored 81.2 81st
133rd 67.5 Points Allowed 68.0 137th
272nd 31.0 Rebounds 32.8 215th
299th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 278th
116th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 141st
95th 15.2 Assists 17.4 40th
28th 8.8 Turnovers 11.4 151st

