The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) play the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.

The Longhorns put up 14.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67).

When it scores more than 67 points, Texas is 6-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas averaged 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.

In 2022-23, the Longhorns gave up 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).

At home, Texas drained 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

