The Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. DePaul matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

DePaul has won just one game against the spread this season.

In the Blue Demons' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Bookmakers rate Texas A&M lower (24th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).

Texas A&M has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.