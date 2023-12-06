How to Watch the Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on December 6, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Spurs.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Spurs vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have given up to their opponents (43%).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.
- The Spurs score an average of 111.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-11 record in games it scores more than 105.9 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 114.8 points per game, compared to 107.9 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 122.5 points per game at home, and 125.6 away.
- In 2023-24 San Antonio is allowing 3.1 fewer points per game at home (122.5) than away (125.6).
- The Spurs average 1.9 more assists per game at home (30.1) than on the road (28.2).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Thumb
