The San Antonio Spurs (3-14), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center, battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Spurs.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Zach Collins is averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Spurs are getting 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

Devin Vassell is putting up 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards puts up 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Mike Conley posts 10.3 points, 2.8 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Naz Reid puts up 12.4 points, 4.0 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Spurs 112.9 Points Avg. 110.5 106.2 Points Allowed Avg. 123.4 48.4% Field Goal % 45.5% 37.1% Three Point % 34.0%

