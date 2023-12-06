Spurs vs. Timberwolves December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-14), on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Target Center, battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-4). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama delivers 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Spurs.
- Keldon Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Zach Collins is averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- The Spurs are getting 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.
- Devin Vassell is putting up 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards puts up 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.2 points, 9.0 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 12.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 58.6% from the floor.
- Mike Conley posts 10.3 points, 2.8 boards and 5.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Naz Reid puts up 12.4 points, 4.0 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 51.3% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Spurs
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|110.5
|106.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.4
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|34.0%
