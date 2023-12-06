Will Ryan Suter find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

Suter is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Suter has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 61 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.