The No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (34.9%).
  • Rice has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34.9% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 191st.
  • The Owls' 77.0 points per game are 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars allow.
  • Rice has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rice averaged 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.2.
  • The Owls conceded fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Rice made fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UC Irvine L 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin W 98-78 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian W 65-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

