How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) face the Denver Nuggets (14-7) at Crypto.com Arena on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Nuggets
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.
- The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers give up.
- Denver is 11-3 when scoring more than 109.7 points.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.7% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.7% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.
- The Clippers put up an average of 112.9 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets give up.
- Los Angeles is 6-4 when it scores more than 110.4 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 121.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 109.1 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has played worse at home this year, surrendering 110.8 points per game, compared to 110.2 in away games.
- At home, the Nuggets are averaging 2.6 more threes per game (13) than in away games (10.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to in road games (33.8%).
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers average 111.2 points per game at home, 3.3 fewer points than away (114.5). Defensively they give up 103.3 per game, 12.1 fewer points than away (115.4).
- Los Angeles is giving up fewer points at home (103.3 per game) than away (115.4).
- The Clippers pick up 2.6 more assists per game at home (26.3) than on the road (23.7).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mason Plumlee
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|Out
|Quadricep
