The North Texas Eagles (7-1) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions score an average of 79.0 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles give up.
  • UAPB is 3-6 when it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • North Texas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 79.0 points.
  • The 78.5 points per game the Eagles score are just 3.3 more points than the Golden Lions allow (75.2).
  • When North Texas puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.
  • When UAPB gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Eagles are making 47.1% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions concede to opponents (41.5%).
  • The Golden Lions make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

  • Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Tommisha Lampkin: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG%
  • Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
  • Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Samford W 71-59 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 North Dakota W 71-50 Reed Green Coliseum
12/1/2023 Pepperdine W 74-57 UNT Coliseum
12/6/2023 UAPB - UNT Coliseum
12/9/2023 Alcorn State - UNT Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome

