Miro Heiskanen Game Preview: Stars vs. Panthers - December 6
Miro Heiskanen will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Dallas Stars meet the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a wager on Heiskanen in the Stars-Panthers matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- Heiskanen's plus-minus this season, in 25:07 per game on the ice, is -6.
- Heiskanen has a goal in one of his 23 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In nine of 23 games this year, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Heiskanen has an assist in nine of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+11).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|23
|Games
|2
|14
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
