The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.

Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.

The Longhorns score an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.

Texas has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette played better in home games last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in away games.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).

At home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.

At home, the Longhorns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.

At home, Texas knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum

Texas Upcoming Schedule