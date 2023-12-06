The Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Lamar vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals average 18.7 more points per game (69.2) than the Aggies give up (50.5).

Lamar is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.5 points.

Texas A&M's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Aggies put up are 19.1 more points than the Cardinals allow (53.2).

When Texas A&M scores more than 53.2 points, it is 7-1.

When Lamar allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 4-1.

The Aggies shoot 41.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals make 46.1% of their shots from the field, 14.1% higher than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Akasha Davis: 13 PTS, 66.7 FG%

13 PTS, 66.7 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.7 PTS, 2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.7 PTS, 2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) T'Aaliyah Miner: 6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Lamar Schedule