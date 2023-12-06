Lamar vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Reed Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 68-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas A&M.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-61 loss to Nebraska in their most recent game on Thursday.
Lamar vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +
Lamar vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Lamar 53
Lamar Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals took down the UTEP Miners in a 56-44 win on November 22. It was their best win of the season.
- The Cardinals have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in Division 1.
Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-44 over UTEP (No. 224) on November 22
- 74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 261) on November 10
Lamar Leaders
- Sabria Dean: 15.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Akasha Davis: 13.0 PTS, 66.7 FG%
- Jacei Denley: 7.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- T'Aaliyah Miner: 6.8 PTS, 66.7 FG%
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 26.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Lamar Performance Insights
- The Cardinals put up 69.2 points per game (144th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per outing (29th in college basketball). They have a +96 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game.
