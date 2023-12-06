The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 121-106 loss to the Pelicans, Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Below, we break down Johnson's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.6 17.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 7.3 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.8 PRA -- 27.2 28.2 PR -- 23.1 24.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Johnson is responsible for taking 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.8 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 105.9 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the NBA.

Giving up 24.4 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 11.6 makes per contest, seventh in the league.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 33 6 5 1 0 0 0

