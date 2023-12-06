The San Antonio Spurs, Jeremy Sochan included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 1, Sochan posted 13 points and four assists in a 121-106 loss versus the Pelicans.

Let's look at Sochan's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.7 13.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.2 PRA -- 21.5 22.8 PR -- 17.1 18.6



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Sochan has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sochan's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.8 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 105.9 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.4 assists per contest, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 30 14 7 5 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.