The Dallas Stars, with Jamie Benn, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Thinking about a wager on Benn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jamie Benn vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Stars vs Panthers Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:06 per game on the ice, is +3.

In five of 23 games this year, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in 11 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points six times.

Benn has an assist in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Benn goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 23 Games 2 17 Points 3 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

