Wednesday's game at Fertitta Center has the No. 6 Houston Cougars (8-0) squaring off against the Rice Owls (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Houston.

The matchup has no line set.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, Rice 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-23.3)

Houston (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Houston has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Rice is 2-5-0. One of the Cougars' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Owls' games have gone over.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 75 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 50.4 per outing (first in college basketball). They have a +197 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game.

Houston comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.5 boards. It is recording 38.4 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9 per outing.

Houston knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (144th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game while shooting 27.6%.

The Cougars average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and give up 67.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has committed 7.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging eight (sixth in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (27th in college basketball).

