How to Watch Houston vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Rice Owls (3-5) will visit the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Jacksonville vs UCF (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Texas vs Marquette (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Omaha vs Texas Tech (8:00 PM ET | December 6)
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- The Owls are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 26th.
- The Cougars average 75 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.5 the Owls give up.
- Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Houston scored 77.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- The Cougars gave up 54.4 points per game last year at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (60.9).
- When playing at home, Houston drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Dayton
|W 69-55
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Montana
|W 79-44
|Fertitta Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/6/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/9/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Toyota Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.