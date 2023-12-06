Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) meet the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Immanuel Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madden: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dibba: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steele: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|289th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|62.5
|346th
|187th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|292nd
|310th
|29.5
|Rebounds
|28.0
|333rd
|230th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|315th
|317th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|5.3
|317th
|299th
|10.8
|Assists
|13.8
|156th
|116th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|15.0
|329th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.