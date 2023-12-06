The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) meet the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

Airion Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Hunter Jack Madden: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ali Abdou Dibba: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Steele: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Immanuel Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 289th 67.8 Points Scored 62.5 346th 187th 70.8 Points Allowed 76.7 292nd 310th 29.5 Rebounds 28.0 333rd 230th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th 317th 5.3 3pt Made 5.3 317th 299th 10.8 Assists 13.8 156th 116th 11.0 Turnovers 15.0 329th

