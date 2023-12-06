The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-4) meet the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 12.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Immanuel Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank
289th 67.8 Points Scored 62.5 346th
187th 70.8 Points Allowed 76.7 292nd
310th 29.5 Rebounds 28.0 333rd
230th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th
317th 5.3 3pt Made 5.3 317th
299th 10.8 Assists 13.8 156th
116th 11.0 Turnovers 15.0 329th

