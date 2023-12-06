Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona matchup in this article.
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Abilene Christian (-8.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Abilene Christian (-8.5)
|139.5
|-450
|+330
Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends
- Abilene Christian has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Wildcats' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Northern Arizona is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- Games featuring the Lumberjacks have gone over the point total just once this season.
