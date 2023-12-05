The Colorado Buffaloes (8-1) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-7) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Network

UT Arlington vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score just 2.6 more points per game (65.3) than the Buffaloes give up (62.7).

UT Arlington is 1-4 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Colorado's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.

The Buffaloes put up 83.4 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 83.0 the Mavericks allow.

When Colorado scores more than 83.0 points, it is 6-0.

UT Arlington has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

The Buffaloes shoot 49.1% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Mavericks allow defensively.

The Mavericks make 37.5% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Buffaloes' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

12.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

12.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

11.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Hannah Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Nya Threatt: 7.3 PTS, 27.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

UT Arlington Schedule