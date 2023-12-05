Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0) will face the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Jasmine Shavers: 16.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bailey Maupin: 16.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 9.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashley Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
