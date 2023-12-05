The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-7) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros' 59.4 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 61.6 the Islanders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.6 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.

Texas A&M-CC has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.4 points.

The Islanders put up 7.1 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Vaqueros allow (71.4).

Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

This season the Islanders are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Vaqueros concede.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%

9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 42 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 37.3 FG% Paige Allen: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG%

6.9 PTS, 2 STL, 45.2 FG% Torie Sevier: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.3 FG%

Texas A&M-CC Schedule