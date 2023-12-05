SFA vs. Louisiana Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) battle the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SFA vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SFA Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SFA (-3.5)
|139.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SFA (-3.5)
|138.5
|-170
|+138
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- SFA has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the 'Jacks' seven games have gone over the point total.
- Louisiana Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this year.
- So far this year, just one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.