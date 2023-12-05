The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SFA vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).

In games SFA shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 180th.

The 'Jacks score 16.3 more points per game (78.3) than the Bulldogs allow (62).

SFA has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 62 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SFA scored 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.

The 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 14.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (78.6).

SFA sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged away from home (7.1, 42.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Upcoming Schedule