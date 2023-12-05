The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has an over/under of 123.5.

North Texas vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -5.5 123.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mean Green Betting Records & Stats

North Texas has played four games this season that have had more than 123.5 combined points scored.

North Texas' average game total this season has been 127.4, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

North Texas' ATS record is 4-2-0 this year.

North Texas was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Mean Green have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Texas has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

North Texas vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 123.5 % of Games Over 123.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 4 66.7% 68.4 139.1 67.3 124 137.5 North Texas 4 66.7% 70.7 139.1 56.7 124 127

Additional North Texas Insights & Trends

The Mean Green put up only 3.4 more points per game (70.7) than the Broncos give up (67.3).

North Texas has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

North Texas vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 2-4-0 0-1 2-4-0 North Texas 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0

North Texas vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State North Texas 14-1 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 10-3 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

