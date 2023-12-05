North Texas vs. Boise State December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Boise State Broncos (2-1) will meet the North Texas Mean Green (3-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
North Texas vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
North Texas Players to Watch
- Cam Martin: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 17.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Rice: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyson Degenhart: 12 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
Boise State Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rice: 14 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Texas vs. Boise State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|North Texas AVG
|North Texas Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|64.5
|337th
|37th
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|55.8
|1st
|86th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|313th
|11.3
|Assists
|11
|329th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.5
|44th
