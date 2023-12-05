How to Watch North Texas vs. Boise State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) hope to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Texas vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Florida Atlantic vs Illinois (6:30 PM ET | December 5)
- Stetson vs Charlotte (7:00 PM ET | December 5)
North Texas Stats Insights
- North Texas is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Mean Green are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 275th.
- The Mean Green's 70.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 67.3 the Broncos give up.
- North Texas is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, North Texas put up 65.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Mean Green conceded 6.8 fewer points per game at home (53) than away (59.8).
- At home, North Texas drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.2%) than away (36.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Towson
|W 65-39
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|W 79-50
|UNT Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 79-48
|UNT Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/10/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.