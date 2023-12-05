Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Montague County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Petrolia High School at Gold-Burg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bowie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Jo High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tioga, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
