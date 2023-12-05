Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Lavaca County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shiner High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fayetteville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.