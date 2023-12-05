Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Henderson County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henderson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Athens High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.