Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grayson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Grayson County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grayson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanger High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Jo High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tioga, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.